Tinubu Is Now President Of The ‘Edo No Be Lagos’ Campaigners – Oshiomhole

The former Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole, has hailed President Bola Tinubu for hitting the ground running and taking bold and landmark decisions after his swearing on May 29.

Speaking in Abuja on Sunday at a reception party held in honour of lawmakers, Oshiomhole described the Electricity Act 2023 signed into law by Tinubu as a game-changer, saying the President is living up to Nigerians’ expectations as an ‘action President.’

He praised the President for hitting the ground running, adding that his actions in office since he was sworn in on May 29 are game-changers.

“Some people were screaming ‘Edo no be Lagos,’ when the then candidate of the APC, now President Bola Tinubu, visited Benin City (to campaign). But he said something back then. I remember him saying those who said ‘Edo no be Lagos’ will leave and see Edo becoming not just like Lagos but even better than Lagos. That same man is now the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with a legislative branch called National Assembly.

“He has also extended the tenure of our judges so they can have courage to dispense justice without being afraid that they will soon retire and wondering what they will do thereafter,” Oshiomhole said.

Oshiomhole praised Tinubu for signing the electricity law, saying it would curb electricity smuggling into neighbouring communities of Niger Republic.

He said, “The President has hit the ground running. He has started what he promised to do. People may not like the immediate effect but in the long run, what he saves will be ploughed back in the system. There is another one he said which many people have noticed. He said as President, he will no longer accept the situation where you have the so-called national grid that cannot carry power from Ovia to Azura power plant.

“As governor of Edo State, Azura power plant was set up producing about 750 megawatts. But that power is sometimes taken to Niger Republic and you don’t have power in Benin. The President has now signed a law that says you can generate your power and consume it where you generate it. You don’t have to transfer it to avoid collapse of the system that may leave the producers and consumers in the dark. That is now a law. He signed it last week.”

“What we owe him is our prayers and in the National Assembly, we will work hand-in-hand with him. We will interrogate policies, cooperate and ensure that the President is able to translate into action all of those things that are well documented in the Bola Tinubu action plan when he was contesting for office,” Oshiomhole added.