I Was Poisoned At PDP Secretariat, My Organs Failed, Almost Died — Wike

Former Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, on Sunday, disclosed that he was poisoned at the secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in 2018.

The poison, he said, affected his liver and kidneys, adding that it almost killed him but for God’s intervention.

Wike who disclosed this during a special Thanksgiving service organised by his family at the St. Peters Deanery, Rumuepirikom, Obio-Akpor area of the State, added that he was flown to Beirut at midnight, where doctors informed him that his liver and kidneys were gone.

He said the doctors discharged him after about a week when the doctors informed him that the organs were working again.

This he said altered his itinerary during the campaign for his second term.

The former Governor said everybody became a suspect as he decided that he would not enter any party leader’s home during the course of his campaigns.

Wike said: “God was in charge, everybody who knew how we came to power in 2015, knew it was turbulent.

“But God saw us through. When you are in office, many people think things are going well with you. Nobody wants to find out the problems you are facing as a human.

“In December 2018, it was the day my former Chief of Staff was going to have thanksgiving. I was to attend that thanksgiving. From that Sunday on, I never came down from my room. It was bad.

“But those who attended the January 1 state banquet of 2019 will know that I never spoke that day. I just sat down there and told the deputy governor to speak on my behalf. I thought it was over.

“When we got to Beirut, the doctors looked at me and I was looking at them. They were not telling me anything, they said we have to do many tests.

“I never knew that I had been poisoned in our campaign secretariat. My intestinal were all black. The doctors did all they could do. After some treatments, returned and told me my organs had started working again.”