Tinubu Visits Traditional Rulers In Ogun On Thursday

Barely some days after his return from first presidential trip to France and UK, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been scheduled to visit some prominent traditional rulers in Ogun State on Thursday.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu will visit Abeokuta and Ijebu-Ode including the Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona in Ijebu-Ode and the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, in the state capital.

An aide to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Babatunde Olaotan, made this known in an invitation letter sent out to All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders and supporters, on Wednesday.

Olaotan, however did not disclose the reason for the President’s visit to the two traditional rulers.

The message read, “You’re cordially invited by Governor Dapo Abiodun – CON to welcome His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu – GCFR who will be paying us a visit tomorrow, 29th of June, 2023 in Ijebu-Ode and Abeokuta.

“All our party leaders, elders and supporters in Ogun East Senatorial District should converge at Awujale’s place by 8:30am while our party leaders, elders, members and supporters in Ogun Central and Ogun West should gather at the Alake’s place by 10.30am,” it read.

Recall that Tinubu’s last visit to the state was on January 25, 2023, when his presidential campaign train stormed Abeokuta, where he alleged a plot by some forces to sabotage the general elections.