Tinubu’s Start Off Reasonable, Not Perfect – Bode George

Olabode George, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP),has admitted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has done well in his first few weeks in office.

While asserting that the early days of Tinubu as the Nigerian leader are not perfect, in an interview with Channels Television’s Politics Today, he said that his moves, so far, were reasonably better than his time as Governor of Lagos State.

The PDP chieftain however called Tinubu a power broker, adding that he is not the President’s opponent.

He furthered that the President must manage the people and the country’s resources well.

“The major difference between Bola and I is his methodology, his managerial style, is unlike me.

“I have a background in the military and I am a logistician in the military. You don’t carry your men to war without adequately doing your serious planning, intelligence gathering.”

Giving an assessment of the Tinubu’s administration in the last three weeks, George said, “It is not a 100-metre race. He (Tinubu) is to manage his people and to manage the resources of this country for the betterment of this country. He is just starting off.

“It’s not perfect but reasonable. At least, it is better than what we had known before when he was in Lagos. May be he was much younger at that time and no experience but now, Lagos is not Abuja.”