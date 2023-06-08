Wife Of Ondo Deputy Gov. Debunks Domestic Violence Rumours

The wife of Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Esther Oluwaseun Aiyedatiwa has debunked claims that her husband, Lucky Aiyedatiwa physically assaulted her.

Recall that a civil society group, Society for Women Empowerment (SWE) issued a 7-day ultimatum to the Deputy Governor, to publicly apologise to his wife over alleged domestic violence.

In a statement dated 7th June, 2023, signed by her office, the Deputy Governor’s wife described the rumour as “a lie from the pit of hell”, while thanking her friends and well wishers for their concerns over her safety.

She also dissociated herself from a fake Facebook page created in her name, and urged the blackmailers to leave her husband alone.

The statement reads, “Good day everyone.

“Let me start this short message by thanking all those who have in the last few days reached out to me or tried to in the light of all the negative reports flying around about me and my marriage. I thank family members, friends and well wishers for their concerns about fake news in the media written about me, alleging that I suffered consistent domestic violence in the hands of my husband, the Deputy Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa.

“I wish to state categorically that this is a lie from the pit of hell. I do not know the group behind this falsehood and I have never, either directly or indirectly, given anyone authorisation to speak on my behalf.

“I do not know where this story came from and I want to tell members of the public to disregard it because it is nothing but a lie fabricated by our enemies to dent the image of my husband and drag our family in the mud for political reasons.

“I also want to dissociate myself from the facebook page opened in my name and being used to spread and give legitimacy to this falsehood. It is not being operated by me. The purported statement sent out today with my name as the author, detailing what they said were incidents between me and my husband, also did not emanate from me. It is a known fact that once in a blue moon, misunderstanding which is common to every marriage happens.

“I want to urge those using blackmail and lies to settle political scores to please find another job and leave my husband alone. He is a complete gentleman, great husband and wonderful father but not without his own weakness because nobody is perfect. He has been a good servant of the people of Ondo State and very loyal Deputy to his principal.

“Once again, I do not have any issues with my husband and our family is doing fine. Thank you.”