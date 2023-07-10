10th Assembly: Regina Daniels Appointed Social Secretary Of Senators’ Wives Forum

Regina Daniel, popular Nollywood actress and wife of Nigerian billionaire, Senator Ned Nwoko has been appointed the Social Secretary of the 10th Assembly Senators’ Wives Forum Executive Council.

Her appointment was made on Tuesday at the first inaugural meeting of the 10th Senator’s wives association of Nigeria, hosted by the wife of the Senate President, Ekaette Akpabio.

READ ALSO: Regina Daniels Stunned As Husband Gifts Her N10m For Supporting Political Aspiration

Announcing her appointment on her Instagram page on Wednesday, the excited actress expressed her commitment to contributing to the growth of Nigeria.

She wrote: “The meeting primarily focused on ways to support senators and the Nigeria First Lady in serving the great people of Nigeria more effectively.

“I was also made the social secretary of the forum. I look forward to a great Nigeria.”