Regina Daniels Stunned As Husband Gifts Her N10m For Supporting Political Aspiration

Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, was rendered stunned after her husband Ned Nwoko surprised her with a N10 million credit alert.

Since her husband declared his political aspirations, the actress and mother of two has joined him in a number of his political campaigns.

Taking to her Instagram story, Regina Daniels revealed that Ned credited her with N10 million for being supportive.

According to her, she had accompanied him to his campaign which had left her hungry and tired.

Ever the romantic husband, he credited her account to ease her stress and tiredness.

“Whilst going from ward fo ward, campaigning hungry and tired, I receive this alert from hubby, my tiredness disappeared even with this hot sun…thank you baby.”

See post below: