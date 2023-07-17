17-Year-Old Female Student Lures Man From Lagos To Osun, Robs Him Of N1.5m

A 17-year-old female student of the Osun State University, Ikire campus, Victory Ehiremen, has been paraded alongside her boyfriend, Ayobami Ariyo, for allegedly luring a man from Lagos to Osun and robbing him of N1.5m.

Victory who was paraded before journalists at the state police command headquarters, Osogbo, on Wednesday, July 12, met the complainant on social media a few days before the incident.

After days of chatting on social media, the complainant was invited to Ikire from Lagos by the student.

During the visit, she lured him to her boyfriend’s house where he met some people that attacked him and transferred N1.5m from his bank account.

The state Commissioner of Police, Kehinde Longe said, “Immediately the case was reported, police detectives swung into action and arrested one Ariyo Ayobami from his hideout.

“Preliminary investigation led to the arrest of the two other accomplices. Efforts are ongoing to arrest other culprits while the suspects will be charged to court after the completion of the investigation.”

When questioned by journalists, Victory said she did not know her boyfriend forcefully obtained money from the complainant, as she could not bear it when Ayobami and his friend started beating the complainant when they forced their way into the room she was in with him.

She also revealed that her boyfriend who she claimed engaged in internet fraud, gave her a N40,000 gift two days after the incident.