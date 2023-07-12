2023 Poll: “Naija Must Be Better By Fire By Force’ – Charly Boy Insists

Controversial veteran Nigerian singer and popular Labour Party member, Charles Oputa, better known as Charly Boy, has advised the Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi against conceding defeat to President Bola Tinubu.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Obi and his Party are currently in court challenging the victory of President Tinubu.

However, Charly Boy said even if the LP candidate decided to drop his petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal against President Tinubu, he and other supporters of the LP would not agree to such an arrangement.

Charly Boy expressed a steadfast determination for a better Nigeria, saying it must happen “by fire by force.”

He noted that the nation was ripe for a revolution. If the judiciary does not bring justice, he suggested that Obi’s supporters would consider other means.