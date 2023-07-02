Security Agencies Should Call Charly Boy To Order Immediately – Onanuga

Bayo Onanuga, the media director of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, has tackled popular Peter Obi supporter, Charly Boy, for allegedly inciting Nigerian youths.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA had earlier reported that the controversial Labour Party (LP) supporter called for insurrection and violence in Nigeria.

Charly Boy made this known via his Instagram page on Saturday, the political activist called on ‘exceptional’ Nigerian youths to revolt against Nigeria.

It was gathered that the veteran artist took his inspiration from the unrest in France, where there have been some days of riot following the killing of a 17-year-old boy by a policeman.

Sharing a video of the raging arson in parts of Paris, he wrote: “This isn’t Syria, Iraq, or Afghanistan. This is France where 9% of the population has brought down entire cities.

“Karma from Africa? Am waiting on the exceptional Nigerian Youths to reject a system that let dem down. Una destiny dey una hand”

But reacting via his Twitter page, Bayo Onanuga, described the musician’s post as “highly irresponsible”.

The veteran journalist also urged the security operatives in the country to “call him to order immediately”.

“Highly irresponsible for a 73 year-old man Charly Boy asking ‘exceptional Nigerian youths’ to burn down the ‘criminal enterprise’, which he called Nigeria. The security agencies should call this old man to order immediately,” he wrote.