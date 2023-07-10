72-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide Over Ill-Health In Osun

A 72-year-old resident of Ede, Osun State, identified as Kareem Aderemi, has reportedly committed suicide, by shooting himself with a barrel gun.

The deceased, who was said to be battling some ailments including partial blindness, reportedly committed the act at his residence at Alapo’s compound, Ede on Monday when he shot himself with a barrel gun.

The Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in the state, Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident to The Punch on Monday.

She said, “On July 10, 2023, at about 12:50hours, at Alapo’s compound, Ede, Ede North LGA, one Kareem ADEREMI, m, 72yrs, of 45, Alapo’s compound, Ede North LGA, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself on the lower jaw with a local barrel.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that late Aderemi had been battling with Parkinson’s and partial eye problems without adequate care. We learnt he had been living alone for some months before he allegedly committed suicide.

“It is pertinent to state that late Aderemi had a licensed barrel, and he had always been with his barrel since he partially lost his sight, but no one knew he had a cartridge with which he used to kill himself.”

She added that the police had retrieved and taken custody of the gun used to commit the act, as the corpse was being prepared for burial.