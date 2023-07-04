“Asake Used To Be My Backup Singer” – BlaqBonez

Nigerian hip-hop artiste, Emeka Akumefule, popularly known as Blaqbonez, has revealed that sensational singer, Asake, used to be his backup singer before he hit stardom.

The artiste said he has been friends with his colleagues, Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra from the early days of their careers at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ife, Osun State.

The ‘Sex Over Love’ crooner said Zamorra and Asake used to assist him in the studio with background vocals.

BlaqBonez disclosed this in a recent chat with reality star, Kimoprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending.

He said, “I have known Fireboy, Asake, Superboi Cheque, Yhemolee, and Zamorra since OAU days.

“Zamorra and Asake have always been great at backups. You know this thing Asake does now with his vocals, he has understood this thing from time.

“So, I used to ask him to help me figure out these things. They’ve always been influential in my music journey because I feel like every phase of BlaqBonez helped build the BlaqBonez that I am now.”