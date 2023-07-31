BBNaija All Stars: “Ike Has Body Odour” – Neo Akpofure

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Neo Akpofure has claimed that colleague, Ike Onyema, has body odour.

In a chat with Tolanibaj, Neo said Ike needs to take his hygiene seriously.

He said Ike needs to take care of himself not just to impress people, but for himself.

Neo said, “I be guy man o, my mama raised me to be guy man.

“He [Ike] dey doza [smells]. There’s nothing you can tell me. And I’m like, you know, you gat take care of yourself mehn, no be say. You gat package.” Tolanibaj inferred: “Very important.” Neo added: “It’s too important. Not even for anybody, at least you should be able to look at yourself in the mirror and say, yeah, this is me.”

Recall that Ike’s estranged lover, Mercy Eke recently claimed she chased him out of her house because of his questionable toilet etiquette.