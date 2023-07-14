Chelsea Forward, Christian Pulisic Completes £20m AC Milan Move

USA forward Christian Pulisic has completed his £20m move from Chelsea to Italian club AC Milan.

Pulisic, 24, signed a four-year deal with the Serie A side, with the option of a further year.

The American scored 26 goals in 145 games at Stamford Bridge and played in the 2021 Champions League final win over Manchester City.

However Pulisic became surplus to requirements at Chelsea, scoring only once in his final season.

“It was a difficult last few season with Chelsea. For whatever reason I wasn’t getting the opportunities I wanted,” he told a news conference for his unveiling.

“For me it’s a brilliant opportunity to step away, get a fresh start and play for a big team like this.”

Chelsea released a statement confirming the transfer, saying: “We wish Christian well and thank him for all his contributions during his time at the club.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Pulisic joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in a £57.6m move in 2019 that made him the most expensive player from North America.

The Pennsylvania native has also been capped 60 times by his country.

The departures have included Kai Havertz moving to Arsenal, Mateo Kovacic joining Manchester City and Mason Mount making the switch to Manchester United.

Cesar Azpilicueta has joined Atletico Madrid on a free transfer, while other exits have seen Kalidou Koulibaly, Edouard Mendy and N’Golo move to the Saudi Pro League, joining Al-Hilal, Al-Ahli and Al-Ittihad respectively.