Danny Zara Sets To Break The Guinness Book Of Record For Longest $3x

A 25-year-old woman named Danny Zara, hailing from Mankon in the North West Region of Cameroon, is preparing to embark on a remarkable mission to break the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of sexual intercourse.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the record is currently held by a Nigerian man which is yet to be identified since 2013, the record for the longest duration of sexual intercourse.

It was gathered that Zara aims to challenge this existing record, which stands at 15 hours, 7 minutes, and 23 seconds.

Meanwhile, the Cameroonian has set an ambitious goal to establish a new record of 200 hours in this specific activity.

READ MORE: GWR: Ekiti Govt Bans Planned 72-Hour Kissing Marathon Event

To accomplish this feat, she is seeking the participation of capable individuals who are willing to join her on this mission scheduled to commence on the 17th of July, 2023 in Limbe.

However, the precise venue for the event is said to be communicated exclusively to the selected participants.