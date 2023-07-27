Davido Reportedly Unfollows Isreal DMW After He Apologised To Muslims On His Behalf

Popular Afrobeats singer, Davido has reportedly unfollowed his logistics manager, Isreal ‘DMW’ Afeare on Instagram shortly after he issued an apology to the Muslim community on his behalf.

The Afrobeats singer had attracted heavy criticism following the controversial music video of his newly signed artiste Logos Olori.

In the short clip for the song titled ‘Jaye Lo’, some men dressed in white Jalabiya could be seen dancing in front of a mosque.

Although Davido took down the video on Monday, some Muslims still demanded a public apology from the singer.

READ ALSO: Jaye Lo Video: Davido’s Manager Apologises To Muslim Community

Some youths recently took to the streets of Maiduguri, Borno state capital, to register their displeasure with Davido and set a large banner of the singer on fire.

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to probe Davido.

In the wake of the backlash, Isreal took to social media to apologise to the Muslim community on Tuesday.

The singer’s logistic manager said the video was purely for entertainment purposes, adding that they are “sorry for presenting it wrongly”.

“Let me specially apologise to my Muslim brothers and sisters, on the video my oga posted, as a result of him wanting to lift up somebody, which is one of his hubbies,” the now-deleted Instagram post reads.

“It was purely an entertainment effort wrongly presented. Make una no vex. Love you all.”

Although Davido has remained silent on the matter — despite the widespread backlash, checks showed that the singer unfollowed his aide on Instagram.

Isreal, on the other hand, is still following Davido on the social media platform.