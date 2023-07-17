Drug Addict Allegedly Strangles His Mother To Death In Ogun

A suspected drug addict identified as Samson Sikiru, has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother, a prophetess, in Itanrin axis of Ijebu Ode in Ogun State.

The 32-year-old suspect reportedly strangled his mother to death in the early hours of Sunday, 16th July, 2023.

The incident was reported to the Ijebu Rewa Organisation following a distress call. It was revealed that the unfortunate incident took place while Samson, the suspect’s younger brother, was away at work during his night shift.

According to neighbours, Samson left home for over five years, only for him to return home a month ago.

His mother was said to have made several complaints to neighbours and security operatives about the suspect using hard drugs.

A neighbour who wants to be anonymous told Ijebu Rewa that, “Samson rushed to him in the early hours of today (Sunday) saying that the Prophetess (Samson’s Mother) had slumped and died. After the neighbours rushed inside and only for them to realize the mother was strangled to death as evidence of marks were all over her neck and leg, the left hand had broken, there was blood stain mark on Samson’s fingernails.

“The neighbors held onto him and he started saying he does not know anything and how it happened. It dawns on them that Samson was under the influence of hard drugs to have strangled his own mother to death,” the report says.

“It is indeed a sad day for the people in Itanrin axis of Ijebu-Ode. Samson has been handed over to the Nigeria Police Force and the mother’s corpse has been deposited at the Morgue for further investigation.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Omotola Odutola confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday.

Odutola said the suspect was currently a neuropsychiatric patient.

According to the PPRO, occasionally family members used to bound him up to avoid him injuring himself or anyone.

“He (Samson) had remained with his mother whom he visited during the Sallah celebrations, even though he is known for his retard tendency but his condition was being managed to the best of the knowledge of his mother.

“It is not yet clear if there was any provocation by his mother, but, preliminary investigation revealed that earlier same day he was tied up in the house, only for him to loose himself and descended on his mother and strangled her.

“The body was seen laid on the bed on arrival of SP Murphy, the DPO but, on closer observation, marks of violence were found around the deceased mother.

“Laceration were discovered, found around her right legs, proved that there was force and violence.

“Samson Sikiru is still in the police custody, but, nothing much has been gotten from him, as he has not answered any coherent questions put across to him.”