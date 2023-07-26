DSS Deletes Tweet Profiling Igbos After Backlash

The Department of State Services has pulled down a post on Twitter profiling Igbos, following outrage from netizens.

Recall that the official Twitter page of the State Service was used to taunt Maxwell Okpara, an Igbo lawyer, for defending suspended Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele, linking him (Emefiele) to the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The secret police had tweeted: “Charge and bail, overzealous uninformed IPOB/ESN lawyer Maxwell Okpara mobilises other like-minded lawyers against DGSS. Futile Efforts. Well, Nigerians, beware! This is in bad faith. Transferred aggression.

“A Biafran Republic agitator and Outlawed IPOB counsel defending the suspended CBN Governor. Is IPOB defending one of theirs???? What a contradiction… hmmm…what’s the connection? Is someone telling us something? May Maxwell be properly educated on points of law, please.”

READ ALSO: Emefiele: Ensure DSS Obeys Court Orders – Falana Charges FG

However, checks on Wednesday revealed that the agency had deleted the tweet.

Information Nigeria reports that Okpara has recently been vocal about the condition and treatment of IPOB’s leader , Nnamdi Kanu, who has been in DSS custody since June 2021 when he was illegally abducted from Kenya, in a manner which several legal minds have criticised as criminal.

On several occasions, it has been alleged that the secret service refused Kanu’s access to his lawyers, family members, and doctors.