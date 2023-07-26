Sit-At-Home: Enugu Traders Protest Govt. Sealing Of Businesses (VIDEO)

Traders in Enugu State, on Wednesday, protested the sealing of their businesses by the State Government.

Information Nigeria had reported that the government, on Monday, ordered the sealing of several shops, malls and banks, which he accused of observing “illegal sit-at-home” called for by a Nigerian separatist living in Finland, Simon Ekpa.

The State Governor, Peter Mbah, upon assumption of office, placed a ban on the sit-at-home order, but many residents are yet to comply out of fear of possible attack by hoodlums.

The government also gave conditions the affected traders must meet before their shops would be reopened, but the traders protested saying they are not members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, hence should not be punished for the actions of others.

The traders are seen in a viral video marching within the metropolis, chanting ‘we no go gree.’

Meanwhile traders have been reportedly killed and injured in the protest following the indefinite closure of Ogbete Main Market by the Governor.

Gerald Uzu, a trader in the market, told SaharaReporters that some traders insisted that their shops must be opened or there would be no trading in the market.

“Shortly, soldiers and hundreds of policemen were deployed to the market by the governor. They came in and started shooting and locking up shops. The soldiers shot two traders dead inside the market. I escaped unhurt by only the Grace of God,” he said.

A policeman at the scene of the incident confirmed the development saying the Governor has shut down Ogbete Main Market indefinitely.

He said: “I am in the market with my DPO, soldiers and so many other security agents. Ogbete Main Market has been totally shut down. There is no single soul in the market as I speak to you. I don’t think Ogbete Main Market will be opened again.

“Information reaching me now is that two traders have been shot dead by soldiers in front of the market. It is regrettable but I think the governor is not handling the sit-at-home situation well.”