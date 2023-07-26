Emefiele: Ensure DSS Obeys Court Orders – Falana Charges FG

Femi Falana, Human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked the Federal Government to ensure that the Department of State Services (DSS) abides by court orders.

His submission stems from the dispute between the DSS and the Nigerian Correctional Service on Tuesday regarding the custody of the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele who is currently facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Information Nigeria had reported that the disagreement and clash arose between the two services, after Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos granted Emefiele bail for a sum of N20m.

The SAN in a statement addressing this incident, Falana said, “The Federal Government should also ensure that the orders of the Federal High Court are obeyed forthwith.

“Notwithstanding the avowed commitment of the Bola Tinubu administration to operate under the rule of law, a team of State Security Service officials brazenly disobeyed the orders of the Federal High Court, which admitted Mr Godwin Emefiele to bail in respect of the offence of illegal possession of firearms.

“For daring to comply with the orders of the Federal High Court, officials of the Correctional Centre were attacked by gun-totting officers of the SSS.”

He emphasized the need for adherence to the rule of law.

Falana furthered that the security officers involved in the attack on the Correctional Centre officials should be identified and penalized.

He also warned all public officers to learn from Emefiele’s predicament, highlighting Emefiele’s previous disregard for court orders.

Recall that Emefiele under the administration of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, disobeyed the ruling of the Supreme Court on the cash policy.

Meanwhile, former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili decried the uproar created by the DSS and Nigerian Correctional Service over the custody of Emefiele.

Ezekwesili insisted that the DSS must apologize and comply with the rule of law.

“Kai! What a shame, @OfficialDSSNG ! A predatory political class will always ruin everything they touch- whether citizens, public treasury, processes, institutions, media etc.

“Just see what has become of our country’s State Security establishment.

“The only effective Check on the ruinous ways of the politicians and the Public Agencies they have privatized unto themselves is Collective Citizens Action. All reasonable Citizens must keep them accountable.

“It will do you good, Mr DG of DSS to retrace your steps from this show of shame and diligently comply with the rule of law in the conduct your activities.

“Please,” she wrote on Twitter.