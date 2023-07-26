Hardship: NLC To Begin Nationwide Strike August 2

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has announced its plan to embark on a nationwide strike starting August 2, 2023.

This is as the NLC issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to reverse all perceived anti-poor policies, including the recent hike in the pump price of petrol, to shelve the planned industrial action.

The NLC also directed all its affiliates and state councils to immediately begin mobilisation of workers and other Nigerians, including civil society allies, for a long-lasting strike and mass protests should the government fail to meet its demands.

This, according to Vanguard, is said to be one of the decisions reached at NLC’s Central Working Committee, CWC, meeting held Tuesday, at Labour House, Abuja