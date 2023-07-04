Election Tribunal Admits Tinubu’s Education Records

The Presidential Election Petitions Court has admitted exhibits, the Chicago State University credentials of President Bola Tinubu, who formally opened his defence in a petition filed against his election victory by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Abubakar Atiku.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the educational credentials tendered in evidence by Tinubu to prove his attendance and graduation at the Chicago State University included the admission letter.

Also tendered before the PEPC, were Tinubu’s US Visa documents which indicated that he severally visited the United States of America unhindered between 2011 and 2021.

In addition, Tinubu, who is the 2nd respondent in the petition also tendered all documents of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) which cleared him for the US trips.

The United States of America’s Embassy letter of April 4, 2003, which was a response to a letter of the Nigerian Police dated February 3, 2003, which claimed that the Embassy had no criminal records of Tinubu in the USA, was equally submitted to the PEPC.

The Court further admitted an originating summon of a suit filed at the Supreme Court by the Attorneys General of Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto States challenging the educational background of Tinubu to stand for the 2023 presidential election.

Having laid the documentary evidence to establish its case, lawyers to the President asked for an adjournment to enable them call oral witnesses.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (1st respondent) and the All Progressives Congress (3rd respondent) in the petition, did not object to the admission of all the documents.

Meanwhile, Tinubu will on Wednesday, July 5, open his defence in the petition filed against his election victory by the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The decision by Tinubu to begin defense followed INEC’S dramatic decision on Tuesday to terminate its own defence in Obi’s petition after calling one witness and tendering four documents.