FG Approves N25,000 Allowance For Doctors, Dentists

Amidst the ongoing indefinite strike initiated by the National Association of Resident Doctors, the Federal Government (FG) has approved the payment of accoutrement allowance of N25,000 for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the federal public service.

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Ekpo Nta, disclosed this on Thursday.

Nta stated that the allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget and the approval takes effect from 1st of June 2023.

READ ALSO: Peter Obi Debunks Taking Picture With Biafra Agitator, Simon Ekpa

Nta in the letter, titled, “Accoutrement allowance for medical and dental doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in federal MDAs,” said “The Federal Government has approved the payment of an Accoutrement allowance of twenty-five naira (N25,000.00) per quarter to Medical and Dental Doctors in hospitals, medical centres, and clinics in the Federal Public Service. The allowance is to be paid from the overhead budget.”