“For The First Time In My Life, I Felt Like A Loser” – Johnny Drille

Sensational Nigerian singer, John Ighodaro better known as Johnny Drille, has recounted how he felt like a “loser” after failing to make it to the top 10 of MTN Project Fame.

The newlywed singer was one of the contestants in the 2013 season of the talent show.

He disclosed this in a recent interview with reality star KimOprah on Hip TV’s programme, Trending.

He said, “A lot of people don’t know but I was on Project Fame in 2013. I did not make top 10 not to talk of winning. But for me, it was like the beginning of everything for all these.

“I know when I was evicted that night, something was born in me. For the first time in my life, I feel like a loser. I feel like I wasn’t worth anything. That night, I made a decision that I’m going to become a great person, a great musician, a great artiste. So, it was from then that I started doing music professionally.”