Fuel Crisis: Pro-Tinubu Protesters Storm National Assembly Complex

Protesters in support of the fuel subsidy removal on Thursday, stormed the entrance of the National Assembly to declare support for President Bola Tinubu’s subsidy removal.

According to the protesters, the president made the right decision by removing the ‘canker worm’ that has eaten deep into the economy.

Recall that during Tinubu’s inaugural speech on May 29, announced that there would no longer be a petroleum subsidy as the current 2023 budget does not contain it.

However, on Tuesday, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited and other oil marketers raised the price of petrol from about N537/litre to between N617 and N630/litre.

Meanwhile, this development has raised concerns across the country, as Nigerians laments over cost of living.

In response to the fuel hike, the convener of Stand Up Nigeria, Sunday Attah, stated that the Tinubu-led administration has done the right thing and should be supported to deliver on the dividends of democracy.

He said, “The announcement on the 29th May 2023, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that the subsidy on fuel has been removed has come with mixed feelings.