Fuel Subsidy Removal: Reps Approve Tinubu’s N500bn Request For Palliatives

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, amended the 2022 supplementary appropriation act and approved President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s N500 billion request to provide palliatives for Nigerians following the removal of petrol subsidy.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu, in a letter read at plenary on Wednesday, by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, said the “sum of N500 billion only has been extracted from the 2022 Appropriation Act of N819.536 for the provision of palliatives to Nigerians to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal. I expect that the House will speedily consider the request”.

The amendment which came less than 24 hours after Tinubu’s request, was speedily taken through 1st and 2nd reading, which according to the lawmakers is in line with the need to urgently cushion the effect subsidy removal on Nigerians.

While taking turns to commend the President for taking a bold step to remove fuel subsidy, the lawmakers urged him to ensure judicious use of the funds.

Julius Ihonvbare, House Leader, who presented the request to members for debate, said the country has a president who listens to the yearnings of the people.

On his part, Minority Leader Kingsley Chinda, said the proper yardstick to measure a government is whether it is responsible and responsive.