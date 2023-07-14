“I Gave My Husband Money To Pay My Bride Price” – Anita Joseph Replies Troll

Popular Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has replied a troll who questioned if her husband truly paid her bride price.

The thespian has often faced backlash from some netizens for choosing to marry a man younger than her.

In a recent Instagram exchange, the actress and a troll got into a heated argument over who is in charge in her home.

The netizen pointed out how her husband never seems to be happy and questioned if the actress was the one who gave him the money to pay her bride price.

“I know very well say this man no too dey happy for this marriage niii. You de control am well well Ba….e de obvious even for photo… Shey na u give this man money to pay your bride price?” the troll asked.

In her response, Joseph acknowledged that her spouse is never happy. She also claimed that she handed him the money to pay her bride price.

“Yes he’s not happy and there’s nothing you can do about it. Na me also give am money to pay bride price. Oh sorry I remember na me pay my self. I control him everywhere Shallom. Okwa Okwu agwugo,” she replied.