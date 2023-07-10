Gov. Oyebanji Orders Arrest Of Ekiti APC Chair’s Abductors

Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, has called on the police, the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Amotekun to find ways to rescue the abducted State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Paul Omotoso from captivity.

Oyebanji said Omotoso should not only be rescued unscathed but that the perpetrators be nabbed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Information Nigeria had reported that Omotoso and two others were abducted by gunmen along Agbado-Imesi road on Saturday.

According to family reports, Omotoso was said to have earlier attended a wedding at Ikare Akoko in Ondo State and was returning to Ado Ekiti when the gunmen struck.

Deputy Governor Monisade Afuye, who gave the directive on behalf of Oyebanji, during a visit to Omotoso’s family at Imesi Ekiti, in Ayekire Local Government Area assured that the state forest reserves extending from Agbado-Imesi-Ise would be resuscitated and put to use to dislodge those using the area as hideout.

Oyebanji in his stern instruction, directed the police and DSS operatives to comb the sprawling forests to rescue the victims safely from where they are being held hostage.

He however branded the incident as very troubling and disturbing, saying his government would continue to step up efforts to tighten noose on those who are ocassionally terrorising Ekiti through kidnapping, and made to face serious resistance.