INEC To Address Nigerians Over 2023 Elections

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said that many concerns raised by Nigerians regarding the results declared during the 2023 elections will be addressed.

Yakubu made this known on Friday while addressing the press at the post-election review meeting with Collation and Returning Officers who participated in the 2023 general election, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

INEC said the commission intends to discuss concerns in-house and share experiences on the way forward, even though some of the concerns raised during the elections were before the courts.

Yakubu, however stated that a comprehensive report will be prepared and released after the completion of the review of the 2023 elections.

He added that another reason for the meeting was for the collation and returning officers to share their experience of result management, processes and procedures for recruitment, training and posting of future officials.

He said: “The Commission is aware that as collation and returning officers, you worked under extremely challenging circumstances by tediously and manually completing designated forms as provided by law and either moved them to the next level of collation or concluded the processes as Returning Officers.

“Many of you also have the cognate experience of result management, having served in similar capacities in at least three electoral cycles. The Commission appreciates your commitment, dedication to duty and sacrifice to the cause of our democracy.

“More specifically, and from your practical experience in the 2023 General Election, we would like to hear your perspectives on the processes and procedures for recruitment, training and posting of Collation and Returning Officers; logistics for movement to and from your places of assignment; the role of technology in result management among others.”