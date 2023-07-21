EFCC Arraigns Stella Oduah Over Alleged N5bn Fraud, Money Laundering

A former Aviation Minister, Senator Stella Oduah, and others on Friday pleaded not guilty to a N5 billion fraud charge leveled against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the anti-graft agency arraigned the former minister on a 25-count charge bordering on conspiracy, money laundering and maintaining anonymous bank accounts with First Bank Plc with about N5 billion involved during former President Goodluck Jonathan Administration.

After taking their plea, Justice Ekwo ordered that the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) take over the matter, adding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should transfer the case file to the AGF in two weeks.

Arraigned alongside the ex-lawmaker, who represented Anambra North Senatorial District at the 9th National Assembly, were Gloria Odita, Nwosu Emmanuel Nnamdi and Chukwuma Irene Chinyere.

Others include Global Offshore and Marine Ltd, Tip Top Global Resources Ltd, Crystal Television Ltd, Sobora International Ltd and others.

While upholding the existing administrative bail conditions granted them by the EFCC, the court also ordered that the terms of conditions be made available to the AGF.

The court subsequently adjourned the case for trial on October 17, 2023.