ISWAP Holds Mass Burial For Terrorists Killed In NAF Air Strikes

The Islamic State of the West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Sunday held a mass funeral for jihadists neutralised by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Jets on March 19, 2023, in Mafa local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the burial was carried out on Sunday at Talwari and Muktari villages in Konduga local government.

The ISWAP terrorists met their match after they stormed Mafa town in gun trucks and motorcycles in an attempt to attack the military formation and INEC collation centre at about 2am.

Meanwhile, the troops also recovered two Hilux trucks and several weapons from the terrorists, while the insurgents escaped towards the axis of Konduga LGA with dead bodies of their fallen members.

According to a reliable sources revealed to a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst, Zagazola Makama , that the terrorists vowed to avenge the death of their neutralised members.