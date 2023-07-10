Lagos Clamps Up Regulations On Alcohol Sales At Motor Parks

The Lagos Environmental Sanitation Corps (LAGESC), has disclosed that it will not allow sales of alcoholic drinks on roadsides and motor parks in the State.

Corps marshal of the agency, Gbemisola Akinpelu, who revealed this via a statement on Sunday said, “street trading on roadsides, pedestrian bridges and hawking on major highways” violate the state environmental laws.

She added that the LAGESC enforcement team would ensure that motor parks are rid of those displaying alcoholic drinks at the parks.

The agency, she furthered, has made a number of arrests since it commenced enforcement and arraigned defaulters in court.

Akinpelu also warned street traders and hawkers to steer clear of Lagos roads, noting that operatives of the agency would intensify the clamp down soon.

According to her, the Lagos state environmental laws provide for the distribution of seized perishable goods to orphanage homes on a daily basis and non-perishables be kept in storage until a court order is secured for public auction.