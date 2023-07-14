Manchester United, FC Barcelona Fined For Breaching FFP

Manchester United and Barcelona have been hit with substantial fines by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

It was gathered that the governing body of European football has announced a list of clubs that have failed to comply with their financial fair play regulations and have been imposed with penalties.

Manchester United and Barcelona are two of the biggest clubs to have been penalized by UEFA for their inability to comply with the FFP rules.

United stated that they were “disappointed with the result” but the Premier League giants are not planning to appeal the sanction.

The Red Devils have admitted that the club have agreed to pay the fine “for what Uefa acknowledges to be a minor technical violation of its prior Financial Fair Play rules.”

A statement from the Premier League club claimed that the sanction “reflected a change in the way that Uefa adjusted for Covid-19 losses during the 2022 reporting period, which allowed us to recognize only 15m euros of the 281m euros of revenues lost due to the pandemic within the FFP calculation”.

Aside from Manchester United, UEFA have also imposed a fine of 500,000 euros on Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona for also breaching the FFP rules.

READ MORE: The Greatest La Liga Players to Have Ever Played in the UEFA Champions League

In 2022, Uefa found the Spanish club guilty of violating laws by “wrongly reporting profits on disposal of intangible assets that are not a relevant income under the regulations.”

Meanwhile, AC Milan, Besiktas, Inter Milan, Marseille, Monaco, Paris St. Germain, and Roma were found to have complied with FFP rules in 2022, Uefa indicated that it “will continue monitoring their compliance with the settlement agreement during next season.”