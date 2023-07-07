“Movie Director Said I Couldn’t Be An Actor Because I’m Albino” – Damilola Ogunsin

Nollywood actor, Damilola Ogunsin, has recounted how a movie director once told him that he could not be an actor because he is an albino.

The thespian disclosed this in a recent interview with Hip TV, revealing some of his major challenges in the movie industry.

Ogunsin said, “When I was coming into Nollywood, I had a major director who I will not mention his name. He looked at me and said, ‘Why do you want to be an actor? How many albinos do you find as actors? It’s not a place for you to be’.

“I have been doing theatre since primary school. I have been in the theatre group in my primary school, secondary school, my church, in my polytechnic in Ibadan, in University of Lagos, and everywhere.”

The ‘Gold Fish’, as he is fondly called, said he has always been passionate about theatre, stressing that he doesn’t think his “beautiful skin” is what is to stop him from achieving his dreams.

He said his determination to become an actor made him resign from his banking job and join Nollywood.

Ogunsin said, “It has been six glorious years post-banking. And has it been easy? No. But what I try to do consistently, is to step out of the stereotype. I’m not trying to be known as the albino actor. I’m the actor who is an albino. That’s a different thing.”