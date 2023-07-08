Muslim Youths Protest In Abuja Over Blasphemous Action In Sweden

Some Muslim youths, Friday, took to the streets of Abuja, to show their anger over what they perceived as blasphemy in Sweden.

They gathered at the premises of the National Mosque and held a demonstration to condemn the alleged insult to their religion.

The protest began shortly before the Jumma’t prayers and intensified after the prayers when more youths joined the demonstration. They carried placards with messages such as “Qur’an is our guide” and “We love Prophet Muhammad” and sang songs of solidarity.

While barricading the road, preventing vehicles from passing through, they demanded that the Swedish government apologize and punish those responsible for the blasphemy.

Information Nigeria learnt that the action was triggered by an Iraqi immigrant who burnt Islam’s Holy Book outside a Stockholm (Sweden) Mosque during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

The Iraqi man had said his action displayed his feelings about the Quran.

It however triggered widespread condemnation in the Islamic world.

Though the motive behind the Quran burning is unclear, some speculate that it may be related to the recent rise of anti-Muslim sentiment in Sweden and other European countries.

Sweden has seen several attacks on mosques and Muslim communities in recent years, including arson, vandalism, and bomb threats.

Some also suggest that the man may have been influenced by a Danish far-right group called Stram Kurs (Hard Line), which has staged several Quran burnings in Denmark and other countries.

Rasmus Paludan, the group’s leader, was banned from entering Sweden in 2019 after he planned to burn a Quran wrapped in bacon near a mosque in Malmo.

The Quran burning has made Muslim leaders and organizations in Sweden and abroad call for swift justice and protection for the Muslim community.

They have also urged people to refrain from violence and provocation and to promote dialogue and tolerance.