NECO Releases Common Entrance Result, Six Students Scored ’01’

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released results of the 2023 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) for admission into the 110 Federal Government Colleges (Unity Schools) across Nigeria.

The examination was written on June 3, 2023 in Nigeria, Benin Republic and Togo. Out of the 69,829 pupils who sat for the examination, 76 pupils had the highest score of 203. A total of six students scored 01.

Giving a breakdown of the scores in Abuja on Wednesday, July 12, Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Andrew Adejo said;

“A total of (72,865) pupils registered compared to 71,738 for 2022 with Lagos State having the highest number of 18,644 and Taraba with the lowest of 102. With 38,801 female registrants against 34,064 males, we are making progress with bridging the gender parity; Sixty nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty nine (69,829) pupils sat for the examination;

“3,036 pupils were absent; 76 pupils had the highest score of 203; The lowest score was 01 mark and this was scored by six pupils.