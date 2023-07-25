Nigerian National Bags 10-year Jail Term In Brazil For Trafficking Cocaine To Ghana

A Nigerian national based in Brazil, Ernest Nnajuiba Ukechukwu has been convicted for attempting to smuggle a significant quantity of cocaine into Ghana.

The search revealed a staggering 16568.83 grams of cocaine concealed in his belongings.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that the Acting Director, Public Affairs and International Relations of Ghana’s Narcotics Control Commission, Francis Opoku Amoah, in a statement on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, said Ukechukwu was arrested at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra.

Ukechukwu was sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in hard labour on July 13, and charged with a fine of Ten thousand penalty units, of which he will serve three additional years in default.

The convict was arrested by NACOC officials at the arrival hall of the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) on 11 December 2022 when he was going through arrival formalities.

Officials picked him up as part of their daily routine where his narrations were found to be distorting, leading to further checks on his luggage, revealing the concealed consignment in his bag.

Mr. Ukechukwu was charged with six counts of narcotic offences relating to the importation and possession of drugs, without lawful authority.

He was arraigned before the Criminal Court Division of the Accra High Court, where he pleaded guilty to all six counts and was consequently convicted on his plea by the court presided over by Her Lordship Mary Ekue Yanzuh.

The Court also ordered the destruction of the exhibit which was carried out the same day by the investigators of NACOC in the presence of the court Registrar, State prosecutors, and the defense counsel at about 1433hrs.

“The Commission reiterates its commitment to upholding its mandate to protect the public from the trade and usage of illegal narcotics to maintain public safety, hence the facilitation of the sentencing,” NACOC said in the statement.

“The possession, use, and transportation of illicit drugs without lawful authorization are still illegal and punishable under sections 40 (1) and 41 (1) of the Narcotics Control Commission Act 2020, (Act 1019)”