Commonwealth Games: Nigeria Stripped Of Gold In Women’s Relay Over Doping

The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF), on Friday, stripped Nigeria of the gold medal won in the women’s 4×100 meters event at Birmingham.

The quartet of Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma and Grace Nwokocha claimed gold in the 4×100 meters race during Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022.

Nwokocha, who ran the anchor leg for Nigeria, however, failed a doping test during the competition after ostarine and lingadrol were found in her sample A urine.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), consequently, handed her a provisional suspension, banning her from the sport.

The CGF in a statement disclosed that the Federation’s Court disqualified Nwokocha and nullified all the results involving her at the competition.

“The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) can confirm that the Commonwealth Games Federation Court has issued their decision regarding an in-competition sample provided by Ms Nwokocha, who competed in Athletics at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“Analysis of the sample returned an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for Ostarine and Dihydroxy-LGD-4033, a metabolite of Ligandrol. Both are non-Specified Substances, listed under Other Anabolic Agents in the WADA 2022 Prohibited List.

“Accordingly, the Federation Court disqualified Ms Nwokocha’s results from the following events, with all resulting consequences, including forfeiture of any points and prizes: Athletics – Women’s 100m, Athletics – Women’s 200m, Athletics – Women’s 4x100m Relay, including the team’s forfeiture of the gold medal,” the statement read.

The federation added that Nwokocha’s case has been forwarded to AIU for further consequence.

Following the court verdict, England, which initially finished second, will get the gold medal, Jamaica will be upgraded to silver while Australia will have the bronze.