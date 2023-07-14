BBNaija All Stars Debuts July 23

The organisers of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show have announced that a new edition titled “BBNaija All Stars” will begin this month.

The show, put together without an audition, is set to air for 70 days, from July 23 to October 1, 2023.

The winner of Season 8 will walk away with a N120 million cash prize.

The organisers, at a briefing in Lagos on Friday, said “the All Stars season will consist of ex-housemates from Pepper Dem, Double Wahala, and See Gobe.

“The selected former housemates will go head-to-head in the house for the grand prize of N120 million.”