President Tinubu To Attend AU Meeting In Kenya

President Bola Tinubu is set to travel to Nairobi, Kenya on Saturday July 15, to participate in the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5th MYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member States.

As the Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), President Tinubu will present a report at the meeting. It will outline the progress of regional integration in ECOWAS, detailing actions taken by its institutions, member-states, and other stakeholders in areas like trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, and security.

