Tinubu Emerges ECOWAS Chairman

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has emerged as the new Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Tinubu was elected at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), held in Republic of Guinea-Bissau.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that Tinubu succeeded President Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau as ECOWAS chair.

Speaking after his emergence, he said: “We will take democracy seriously. Democracy is very tough but it is the best form of government.”

Recall that former President Muhammadu Buhari previously held the position in 2018.

However, the ECOWAS summit addressed several important regional topics and also featured discussions on the ECOWAS Single Currency Programme and a report on the obstacles to the free movement of goods along the Abidjan-Lagos corridor.

