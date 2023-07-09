Burna Boy Becomes First African Artiste To Sell Out US Stadium

Grammy award-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has made history as the first African musician to sell out a stadium show in the United States of America.

The ‘Love Damini’ crooner sold out the 41,000-capacity Citi Field Stadium in NYC, USA, on Saturday.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy Becomes First African Artiste To Hit 1bn Audiomack Streams

Burna Boy’s sister, Nissi was the opening artiste at the concert.

He also brought out British rapper, Dave to perform their collaborative song ‘Location’.

Burna Boy performed ‘Ye’ and songs from his last four albums; ‘Outside’, ‘African Giant’, ‘Twice As Tall’, and ‘Love Damini’.

Watch video below: