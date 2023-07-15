Oba Of Benin Begs Nigerians To Support President Tinubu

The Oba of Benin, Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II, has urged Nigerians to support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in order for him to succeed.

Oba N’Edo Uku’Akpolokpol, Ewuare II made this known on Friday while addressing journalists at the State House in Abuja after meeting with the President, expressed optimistic that Tinubu administration will do well in office.

“Nigerians should support the President. He will work, he is already working,” the monarch stated.

“He has hit the ground running; everybody is seeing it. They should support the President. Of course, we will support the President. Other traditional rulers will support the President. We must support the President to be successful.”

However, the monarch’s visit to the President was unclear, it is believed that the visit was to formally congratulate Tinubu on his inauguration as president and to discuss issues related to the Nigerian people.

The President also congratulated the Benin monarch for the retrieval of the stolen artefacts, commending his effort in ensuring that a befitting museum is built to archive the rich history and traditions of the Benin Kingdom.

“It deserves our protection. We are glad to have them back, and we are glad you are happy. They are in protective custody. It is a matter of history, over a hundred years. We will work on the museum,” he said.