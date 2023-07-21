PSC Fires Three Senior Officers, Demotes Five Others

The Police Service Commission has approved the dismissal of three senior police officers over cases of “serious misconduct”.

The commission also approved the demotion of five others found wanting in their official duties.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday, said the decisions were some of the highlights of the commission’s 21st plenary which came to an end on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

“The dismissed police officers were two Deputy Superintendents of Police and one Assistant Superintendent of Police.

“One Chief Superintendent of Police, one Superintendent, one Deputy Superintendent, and two Assistant Superintendents of Police were reduced in rank for misconduct.”

READ ALSO: Police Officer Slapped By Seun Kuti Promoted To ASP

He also said 14 were severely punished, six were punished and seven were issued warning letters.

Ani said, “Fourteen Officers received severe reprimands, six received reprimands, and seven received letters of warning. The Commission also reinstated six dismissed Officers who got favourable court judgements or reviews of their cases.

“The commission had earlier on Wednesday, July 18 approved the appointment of two Deputy Inspectors General of Police, Mathew Akinyosola who retired on July 1 this year, and Slyverster Abiodun Alabi whose tenure started on the same July 1, 2023, and now represents the South West in the Police Management Team.

“The Commission also approved the promotion of the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Oladunmoye Adejobi, to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police.

“The commission approved the promotion of 14,052 Inspectors of Police who attended the last Departmental Selection Board promotion interview to the next rank of Assistant Superintendents of Police (Unconfirmed).”

Some of the new ASP 1 include; Fransica Njoku, Ebonyi State Command, Benjamin Justina, Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Nwoba, Abia State Command, Joseph Arinze, Zonal CID, Zone 9 Headquarters Umuahia, Mohammed Lawal and Adamu Hassan.

Ani added that ASP Edo Ameh of FCT Command and ASP Abubakar Musa also of FCT Command were two of the 9,016 unconfirmed ASPs confirmed by the plenary.

“The Commission Chairman said the Commission will continue to hold Police Officers accountable for their conduct/misconduct and will ensure that pending disciplinary matters will receive the Commission’s urgent attention at all times. This is so that Officers are not unduly stagnated,” he added.