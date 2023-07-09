Sheikh Gumi Offers To Join Bandit Negotiation Team

As part of efforts to cub the continuous attacks by terrorists groups in Northern Nigeria, popular Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Gumi has expressed his willingness to be part of negotiation team with bandits.

According to Gumi in a chat with Trust TV, he expressed this willingness, stating that he is prepared to contribute to the process if asked by President Bola Tinubu.

He added that the need for a comprehensive approach involving scholars, emirs, and university professors to achieve lasting peace in affected regions.

“I don’t have to lead it, but I would volunteer myself to be part of it. It’s not about leadership; it’s about a holistic package that addresses the issue,” he noted.

The scholar also commended the former Zamfara state governor, Senator Sani Yarima’s recent suggestion to negotiate with bandits and grant them amnesty, akin to former Niger Delta militants.