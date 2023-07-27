“Skit Makers Don’t Last Long” – Comedian IGoSave

Popular Nigerian comedian, Otaghware Otas Onodjayeke, better known as Igosave, has asserted that the fame of a skit maker is ephemeral.

He said, unlike stand-up comedians, most skit makers lack longevity in the entertainment industry.

The comedian made the assertion while appearing as a guest on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch podcast, co-hosted by actor, Nedu.

Asked if he agrees that skitmaking is now overshadowing stand-up comedy, Igosave said, “Skitmaking, once they start am e dey erupt like volcano. But in my opinion, the lifespan is short.

“Yeah, skit maker go come, scatter everywhere, but before you know, he do cool. But, comedians go dey there for years still dey do their thing dey go.

“We get plenty skit makers wey don come, wey we no dey hear off again wey no last three minutes.”