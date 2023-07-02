Sowore Slams Tinubu Over Service Chief’s Luxurious Retirement Packages

The 2023 African Action Congress, AAC, presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has reacted to the report of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu giving retirement package to the sacked Service Chiefs.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that President Tinubu had last month, approved the immediate removal of all the previous Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, and the Comptroller-General of Customs from service and appointed their replacements with immediate effect in June.

According to Sowore, Tinubu sacrificed the interest of Nigerians to give the sacked Service Chiefs mouthwatering benefits in other to consolidate his government.

It was learnt that the former Service Chiefs that would be benefiting from the package include the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya; Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Amao.

Sowore, via his Twitter handle, in reaction to the development, asserted that the rumours to take over Tinubu’s government while he travelled to France last month could have been true with the kind of retirement packages he has offered the sacked Service Chiefs.

The AAC candidate noted that all Tinubu has done since his inauguration as President were in the favour of his people, all in the interest of consolidating his power.

Sowore wrote “I think the rumour of their (military) plan to take out @officialABAT before his return from France might be true after all. So far, the interests of ordinary Nigerians have been sacrificed to get Tinubu’s power consolidated.

“To the World Bank/IMF, he removed fuel subsidy and commenced defunding public education, to make “foreign investors” and currency speculators happy, he floated the naira, to please his political friends he raided the offices of the @officialEFCC and carted away sensitive criminal investigations materials related to and of PEPs, and to keep the military boys happy, he gave them mouthwatering never-heard-before retirement benefits. #Revolutionnow.”