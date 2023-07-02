SGF Akume Meets Ortom As PDP’s G-5 Plots Defection To APC

There is possibility of aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders under the aegis of the G-5 to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2027 general election.

Recall that the G-5 is made up of Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and former governors Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and Samuel Ortom of Rivers, Abia, Enugu and Benue states respectively.

However, the PDP chieftains opposed the continued stay of Senator Iyorchia Ayu as the PDP national chairman following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

They also moved against Atiku, who lost the election to eventual winner, APC’s Bola Tinubu.

Wike and Makinde reportedly backed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who won the February 25th presidential election, while Ortom openly threw his weight behind Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

According to a report from PUNCH, there have been ongoing moves by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, to lure the G5 to the APC.

Speaking to PUNCH Newspaper on Sunday, a former Principal Special Assistant to Ortom, Raymond Magen, disclosed that “Deep talks” were ongoing between the APC and the G5.

He stated that the discussions could lead to the defection of the aggrieved PDP leaders in the months ahead.

Magen said, “They are talking on a consistent basis with the APC. These are not mere talks but deep-seated conversations between the PDP leaders and the ruling party.

“They may be joining the APC because there are no indications that they are still interested in what is going on in their party.”

“The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, for instance, has been talking to Ortom. The talks are deepening and at the end, G-5 members are expected to take a joint decision.”

Meanwhile, Wike, the leader of the group, visited Tinubu at the Presidential Villa multiple times after the May 29 inauguration.