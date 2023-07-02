“I Never Called The Bible A Scam” – Etinosa Idemudia Revisits 2019 Controversy

Popular Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has said she never called the “Bible a scam”.

Recall that in 2019, the actress received severe backlash for using the Bible as an ashtray.

The film star went live on Instagram to also label Proverb 22:6 “a scam”.

Speaking on the incident in a recent interview, the actress said the video wherein she made the remark was meant to be a stunt for a song.

According to her, bloggers had been paid to give the skit the “right narrative”, but everything was taken out of context.

“So the idea was to act like a prodigal child and do all these things and there were bloggers who had been paid. So immediately I do it, they pick it up and give the right narrative. It was a stunt, or should I say a skit for a song.

“The song was playing in the background, they were supposed to pick the video and the post, match it up, and say oh she was listening to this song and she got touched, that it is her life story.

“An unintelligent blogger went to write another thing. It was at night, so the next morning when I woke up, I saw on his page that Etinosa ashed on a Bible, I am asthmatic, I do not even smoke.

“If I was not stupid, I should have come out and said see ooo. I should have been a Portable, I should have just said ahh dey don rip me oo, I did not smoke. I did not do anything on the Bible.

“I should have done that, but I was like let me be professional.”

Watch video below: