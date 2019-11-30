Actress Etinosa Uses Bible As Ashtray; Says Proverbs 22 Vs 6 Is A Scam

Nollywood actress Etinosa has taken a swipe at moralist and everything that good parenting stands for.

In her latest Instagram Live feed, the actress was seen puffing smoke to the air as she slammed the bible that teaches good parenting.

The actress went further to write on her status update some scriptures as she pointed out that the version of the bible that says “train up your child in the way they should go” is a scam.

She also quoted the New Testament verse that rather suggests that she has no control over her actions.

